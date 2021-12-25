Packers, Browns trade TDs; Packers up 14-12

The Packers followed Baker Mayfield‘s first interception on Saturday with a touchdown and they did the same after his second score.

Mayfield threw a pass over Jarvis Landry‘s head with the Browns in field goal range late in the first quarter and cornerback Chandon Sullivan picked the pass off to set the Packers up for their third possession of the game.

Aaron Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 34-yard gain on the final play of the first quarter and the Packers churned their way inside the 10-yard line. A pair of incompletions set up a third down and a chance for the Browns to hold the Packers to three points, but Rodgers found Davante Adams for a seven-yard score.

The touchdown extended Green Bay’s lead to 14-6 with just under 11 minutes to play in the first half, but the Browns rallied right back. Big gains for D'Ernest Johnson and Jarvis Landry set up a one-yard Mayfield touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant.

Cleveland went for two after Chris Naggar missed his first extra point try, but cornerback Eric Stokes broke up a pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones to keep the Packers up 14-12.

