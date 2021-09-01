Packers bringing back WR Equanimeous St. Brown on practice squad

The Green Bay Packers won’t be losing wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown after all.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers are signing St. Brown to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

St. Brown, a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2018, was waived Tuesday but went unclaimed on waivers. He will pick returning to Green Bay over an opportunity elsewhere.

St. Brown’s spot on the 53-man roster was lost this summer when the Packers traded for Randall Cobb and then he missed most of training camp with an injury. He didn’t play in any of the team’s three preseason games, while Malik Taylor – the winner of the sixth receiver spot – led the NFL in receiving yards.

St. Brown missed the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury but was on the field for 196 offensive snaps over 12 games for the Packers last season. He caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. The majority of his snaps came from the slot.

By returning to Green Bay on the practice squad, St. Brown has a chance to be elevated to the 53-man roster if there’s an injury to any of the six receivers ahead of him.

Over 24 career games, St. Brown has 28 catches for 445 yards and one touchdown.

