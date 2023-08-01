Packers bringing back center Cole Schneider after stint in USFL

The Green Bay Packers are signing center Cole Schneider after a workout, per Aaron Wilson.

The team will need to make a corresponding move to fit Schneider on the 90-man roster.

Schneider signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of UCF following the 2022 NFL draft. He was released during the first round of cuts last August, although an ankle injury played a role in his departure.

Schneider joined the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL this past season and appeared in nine games. He was a teammate of Pckers quarterback Alex McGough and former Packers tight end Jace Sternberger.

Schneider started 47 games for UCF.

The Packers clearly see a need for more depth at center. The team claimed James Empey off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

