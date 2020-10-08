Packers bring back WR Reggie Begelton on practice squad

After spending a day on the active roster, receiver Reggie Begelton is back on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad.

The team announced Thursday that the Packers signed Begelton to the practice squad, where he spent the first three weeks of the regular season.

Begelton was promoted to the 53-man roster for Monday night’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. He played two snaps on offense but didn’t see a target. It was his NFL debut.

The Packers initially signed Begelton, a CFL star last year with the Calgary Stampeders, in January. He spent the entire offseason and all of training camp with the Packers. Despite not making the initial 53-man roster, he returned on the practice squad.

The Packers have three receivers on the practice squad: Begelton, Robert Foster and Juwann Winfree. Caleb Scott was released on Tuesday.