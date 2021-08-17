Packers bring back QB Jake Dolegala

In a sign that Jordan Love may not be back from his shoulder injury soon, the Packers have brought in another quarterback.

Green Bay is re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, his agent told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Love may miss Saturday’s preseason game, and the Packers don’t want to expose Aaron Rodgers to injury, which leaves Kurt Benkert as the only remaining quarterback on the Packers’ roster. Dolegala will now join Benkert as healthy quarterbacks available for the preseason.

Dolegala has now had two stints with the Packers as well as two stints with the Patriots this year. He spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He has previously spent time with the Bengals.

