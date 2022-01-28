Packers bring back DL Jack Heflin on futures deal

The Green Bay Packers released rookie defensive lineman Jack Heflin to make room for the return of Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus before the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but he’ll be back to start the new league year in 2022 after signing a futures deal with the Packers.

Heflin is the 13th player to sign a reserve/futures contract in Green Bay since the season ended.

A rookie from Iowa, Heflin joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent signing following the 2021 draft. He impressed during training camp and the preseason and earned a spot on the Packers’ 53-man roster to open the season.

While on the active roster all year, Heflin played in only four games as a rookie. He was on the field for 17 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps, logging one tackle.

Heflin joins the 10 players originally signed from the Packers practice squad and receiver Rico Gafford and cornerback Kiondre Thomas as players signed to futures deals in Green Bay.

