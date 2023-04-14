Packers’ Brian Gutekunst cracks top 10 in NFL GM Power Rankings

His handling of the Aaron Rodgers situation is open for debate, but one NFL analyst still holds Brian Gutekunst in high regard compared to other general managers.

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal released his NFL GM Power Rankings on Thursday, and he had Gutekunst cracking the top 10 at No. 8. Here’s what Rosenthal wrote about Gutekunst’s tenure, which began at the start of 2018:

“This ranking feels incomplete, given that the terms of the expected Aaron Rodgers trade are not yet known, but “Gutey” is moving on from Rodgers at the right time. I believe that the Packers think Jordan Love is ready. He wasn’t last year. We’ll find out if Gutekunst is right — and that will help determine Gutekunst’s legacy in Green Bay more than his above-average drafts (Christian Watson!), savvy targeted free-agent pickups and mostly smart re-signings. (The extension Green Bay gave Elgton Jenkins in December already looks like a steal.) It’s worth noting that the Packers have given out fewer guarantees in free agency than any NFL team this offseason, which probably won’t make Love’s job any easier.”

Of course, whether or not Love pans out will significantly impact how Gutekunst is perceived. He certainly made waves back in 2020 when he made the crucial call to select a quarterback (after trading up) in the first-round months after Rodgers led the Packers to the NFC Championship Game. Now the time has come for Gutekunst to see that possibly franchise-altering decision through by trading Rodgers this offseason and move on with Love as the starting quarterback.

Even though Love’s future is uncertain, Gutekunst has accomplished enough to be considered in the top half of NFL GMs. As a drafter, he has done well to add core pieces to the roster, such as a two-time All-Pro in Jaire Alexander and a pair of Pro Bowl-caliber players in Rashan Gary and Jenkins. Watson could also be a home run from last year’s draft if he develops after a promising rookie season.

When it comes to free agency, Gutekunst has made some marquee moves as well. In his second offseason, he went out and signed Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Billy Turner and Adrian Amos. All four became impactful starters for Green Bay, with Preston Smith set to return as the last remaining member of that free-agent class.

While some moves by Gutekunst may have been no-brainers, others were far more discreet until they weren’t. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was an afterthought during 2021 free agency before Gutekunst brought him in on a one-year, $2 million contract in June. Campbell then made Gutekunst look like a genius when he was named an All-Pro thanks to a breakout season.

As if signing a future All-Pro in the middle of the summer wasn’t enough, Gutekunst struck gold again that same year when he signed corner Rasul Douglas off of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad midseason. Injuries hit the Packers’ secondary, so Douglas was a stop-gap who shocked everyone when he emerged into a game-breaking playmaker. Douglas finished the year with five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns in 12 games. Once cost-effective add-ons, both he and Campbell were brought back on lucrative multi-year deals.

Gutekunst’s ability to find talent through a variety of avenues helped earn him a contract extension following the 2021 season. However, things quickly went south last year as Green Bay ended up 8-9 and absent from the playoffs.

It’s not too late for Gutekunst to right the ship, but he is currently entering a legacy-defining period. This offseason hinges on the compensation he will recoup from dealing Rodgers and how he will use the draft rather than free agency to strengthen the roster in Love’s first season. Gutekunst’s future with the Packers may depend on his ability to surround his young quarterback with enough pieces to be successful in Year 1 and give the team hope moving forward.

