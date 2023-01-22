Packers get S Brian Branch, TE Luke Musgrave in new Draft Wire mock

The Green Bay Packers added players at two of the team’s biggest need positions in a new mock draft from Luke Easterling of Draft Wire.

At safety, veteran Adrian Amos has a voiding contract, Darnell Savage is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Rudy Ford is an unrestricted free agent, so Easterling sent Alabama’s Brian Branch to the Packers at No. 15 overall in the first round.

At tight end, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan are both soon-to-be free agents, so Easterling sent Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave to the Packers at No. 45 in the second round.

Entering the offseason, safety and tight end look like two positions the Packers will likely address come March or April.

Branch, who delivered 14 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks during an All-American season in 2022, could help solve the Packers’ emerging and growing problem at safety, especially if Amos departs.

“Branch has lined up all over the field in Nick Saban’s defense and can make plays at safety, in the slot or on the blitz,” Easterling wrote.

Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire listed Branch as one of his top prospects at No. 15.

“Branch has the footwork and fluid athleticism to man the nickel position at the next level. On top of his ability in coverage, Branch is an excellent open-field tackler and is fearless coming downhill,” Rupp wrote.

Musgrave caught 47 passes for 633 yards and two touchdowns over four seasons at Oregon State. His junior season featured only two games: 11 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown against Boise State and five catches for 80 yards against Fresno State.

Rupp sees Musgrave as a tight end with terrific size who could be a two-way player in the passing game and running game.

“Musgrave moves incredibly well at 6-6, 250 pounds, and he’s a prospect that will turn heads at the combine,” Rupp said. “With his size and speed, Musgrave will be a mismatch inside the 20s. He’s wired right as a run blocker and brings consistent effort on each rep.”

Tonyan caught 53 passes for the Packers but averaged only 8.9 yards per catch and scored two touchdowns during the 2022 season. He played on a one-year deal and will be a free agent.

