Packers get S Brian Branch, TE Luke Musgrave combo in another mock draft

Safety and tight end remain among the most common selections for the Green Bay Packers in the first and second rounds of mock drafts at this point in the pre-draft process.

More specifically, Brian Branch and Luke Musgrave are becoming an increasingly common safety-tight end combo.

In a new mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Packers got Branch, Alabama’s do-it-all defensive back, at No. 15 overall and Musgrave, the high-upside Oregon State tight end, at No. 45 in the second round.

A recent mock draft from Luke Easterling of Draft Wire produced the same combo for the Packers.

The need at both positions is evident in Green Bay, and mock draft prognosticators are taking advantage.

At safety, veteran starter Adrian Amos has a voiding contract, Darnell Savage is coming off a highly disappointing fourth season and Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt are both free agents.

At tight end, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis both have voiding contracts, leaving Josiah Deguara as the lone veteran under contract in 2023.

Enter the Branch-Musgrave combo.

Branch played all over Alabama’s secondary. Miller called him an “impressive all-around football player” who is “highly instinctive” and created versatile production numbers.

Brian Branch is as versatile as they come. Plays the star position for Alabama. Movable chess piece. Was No. 62 on @BruceFeldmanCFB Freak's list. The Packers could be in the market for a S and the versatile DB could be high on Brian Gutekunst's list. pic.twitter.com/UCj5NdmAk7 — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) August 14, 2022

Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire believes Branch has the footwork and fluidity to play in the slot at the next level, but his open-field tackling and fearlessness playing downhill also make him an ideal candidate at safety.

Miller said Musgrave was the “best tight end at the Senior Bowl” and compared him to Pro Bowler Mark Andrews.

Rupp sees a similar type of player in terms of Musgrave’s pass-catching ability and production as a blocker.

In theory, Branch could be the do-it-all glue that ties the Packers’ talent-rich secondary together, while Musgrave could be the ideal dual-threat tight end in the Matt LaFleur offense while providing another weapon in Green Bay’s new-look passing game.

On the flipside, the Packers would be using another top pick on the secondary and getting a smaller defensive back without a defined position, and tight ends usually take a few years before providing real value and impact.

What would you think of a Branch-Musgrave combo in the draft? Let us know in the comments below.

