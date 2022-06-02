Packers biggest salary cap hits entering 2022 season

The Green Bay Packers reworked or touched almost every veteran contract available to squeeze the most out of the salary cap entering the 2022 season.

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the way with one of the biggest cap hits in football, the Packers have just three players with a cap hit over $10 million this season, highlighting how the team evened out the charges at the top to help keep the roster together.

Here are the Packers’ biggest cap hits entering the 2022 season:

1. QB Aaron Rodgers

Cap hit in 2022: $28,533,568

Percentage of cap in 2022: 13.25%

Position rank: 5th

2. LT David Bakhtiari

Cap hit in 2022: $13,420,808

Percentage of cap in 2022: 6.23%

Position rank: 12th

3. OLB Preston Smith

Cap hit in 2022: $11,460,588

Percentage of cap in 2022: 5.32%

Position rank: 17th

4. DL Kenny Clark

Cap hit in 2022: $9,975,647

Percentage of cap in 2022: 4.63%

Position rank: 16th

5. DL Dean Lowry

Cap hit in 2022: $8,072,000

Percentage of cap in 2022: 3.75%

Position rank: 24th

6. S Adrian Amos

Cap hit in 2022: $7,278,000

Percentage of cap in 2022: 3.38%

Position rank: 14th

7. CB Jaire Alexander

Cap hit in 2022: $7,076,000

Percentage of cap in 2022: 3.28%

Position rank: 20th

8. RB Aaron Jones

Cap hit in 2022: $5,900,941

Percentage of cap in 2022: 2.74%

Position rank: 11th

9. OLB Rashan Gary

Cap hit in 2022: $5,051,872

Percentage of cap in 2022: 2.35%

Position rank: 39th

10. K Mason Crosby

Cap hit in 2022: $4,735,000

Percentage of cap in 2022: 2.20%

Position rank: 7th

Next 10

11. OL Elgton Jenkins ($4,724,203)

12. TE Marcedes Lewis ($4,525,000)

13. LB De’Vondre Campbell ($4,241,176)

14. WR Randall Cobb ($4,149,019)

15. WR Allen Lazard ($3,986,000)

16. S Darnell Savage Jr. ($3,982,901)

17. QB Jordan Love ($3,377,310)

18. CB Rasul Douglas ($3,334,313)

19. CB Eric Stokes ($2,710,344)

20. LB Quay Walker ($2,516,662)

Biggest question mark

David Bakhtiari holds the team’s second-biggest salary cap charge in 2022, but he’s coming off a major injury (ACL) and several concerning setbacks – putting into question where he’s really at entering the summer. The Packers held him out of the offseason workout program. He played in just one game last season. The Packers need him back, especially with Elgton Jenkins expected to miss time with his own ACL recovery.

Best value

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52)

Jaire Alexander became the highest-paid defensive back ever but will account for just over $7 million on the cap in 2022. He’s a tremendous bargain for at least this year. The same goes for Rashan Gary, who is entering Year 4 of his rookie deal after a terrific third season. He could emerge as an elite edge rusher while costing the Packers right around $5 million on the cap. Green Bay has serious star power at the two biggest defensive positions at a cost of about $12 million on the cap in 2022.

Most to prove

Crosby, who turns 38 in September, falls in the top 10 for NFL kicker cap hits in 2022 despite coming off a difficult season in 2021. The Packers need him to rebound and reestablish himself as a capable and reliable veteran kicker in 2022. Time and time again, the Packers have stood by Crosby, and he’s usually repaid the trust with terrific seasons.

Biggest surprise

The Packers didn’t touch Dean Lowry’s contract, making him one of the few veterans to go without a restructure this offseason. Now, Lowry ranks in the top five for cap hits in Green Bay for 2022. His deal voids after the 2022 season, and it’s possible the Packers didn’t want to add to his dead cap charge in 2023. The Packers could still touch his deal to clear cap space, but the team doesn’t need to. He produced a career year in 2021 in terms of pressure and pass-rushing production. Lowry landing in the top five of cap hits helps highlight all the work the Packers did to other contracts to get into a good cap situation this offseason.

