Packers’ biggest needs entering the 2023 NFL Draft

Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down why the Packers need to look at safety and tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, in order to stay afloat without Aaron Rodgers next season.

MIKE FLORIO: Packers' draft needs-- they can't exit this process without addressing what position, Chris?

CHRIS SIMMS: I think there's, like, two. Now, they're a team, again, that didn't make the playoffs. And you look at them. And you go, man, they got a lot of good things on their football team. You know, especially with the receivers, we look like they're about to flourish into something special there, right? You know? But I think, all right, tight end is certainly one I look at to go round out the offense. And always friendly for a younger quarterback to have that.

Tight ends, big bodies-- they're right over the middle of the field there. So I think that's one I'd look at, for sure. You know O-line could be maybe another, Mike. And then safety-- those are the three I would boil it down to a little bit. And safety is probably the most desperate of needs. They have lacked with solid play in that department for a while. But yeah, I think those are really the three positions that jump out to me.

MIKE FLORIO: They need receivers.

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah, they need more of them.

MIKE FLORIO: Matt LaFleur, the head coach the team, pointed this out.

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah.

MIKE FLORIO: They've got five on the roster.

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah.

MIKE FLORIO: I mean, this is the time of year where teams have, like, 12 receivers on the roster--

CHRIS SIMMS: Right.

MIKE FLORIO: --because you can have up to 90 guys on the roster. And the Green Bay Packers have five.

CHRIS SIMMS: It's kind of crazy.

MIKE FLORIO: And they're all young. They need veterans. But, you know, and again, so maybe it's not really a draft need. They just need to develop the young guys they have. But they just need bodies at this point. And they've got a decent number of picks. And they're going to pick up a second-rounder, most likely, when the Aaron Rodgers deal goes through. So they'll have some luxury picks they can make-- some extra picks that they'll have. But I think I agree with you. This team isn't as bad as people think. There's a belief they're just going to completely fall apart without Aaron Rodgers. I don't-- I don't think that's the case.

CHRIS SIMMS: I don't either.

MIKE FLORIO: I think they'll still be competitive in a division that-- that is fairly wide-open. You know, the Lions-- we just assume the Lions are gonna be great because they had a great finish last year. Are they gonna be able to perform under the weight of expectations? What are the Vikings going to be with the defense just a little bit better? They still have Justin Jefferson. They still have a pretty good offense. If defense gets a little bit better, they could be better than they were last year. The Bears are building. Who knows where the Packers fit into this? They could still be pretty good.

CHRIS SIMMS: Well--

MIKE FLORIO: So--

CHRIS SIMMS: --I agree.

MIKE FLORIO: --if they address those needs, they will be.

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah, you know, you said it right, Mike. I mean, think about it, right? I mean, in the middle of their defense, they got Devonte Wyatt, who they drafted in the first round last year along with Kenny Clark and some other guys that are players. They've still got Preston Smith and Rashawn Gary on the edge, right? De'Vondre Campbell in the middle. They maybe could go linebacker. That could be another area you could look at to go, hey, for the future, some-- but, no, I'm wrong. They got Quay Walker at middle linebacker. So they've got him too, another first-round pick.

They got Jaire Alexander and-- and Stokes on the outside. Both are first-rounders at corner, right? So O-line, tight end, depth at receiver, safety there-- you're right. And they do look like one of those teams, to your point with the receiver, where it's go through the draft. And then, hey, let's look at that free agent market again at receiver. There are two or three guys. Oh, hey, Jarvis Landry's out there? Oh, he'd be perfect for us. I could see them definitely doing that to add to that room, to the points you were making there, Mike.