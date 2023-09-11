Packers have "big-time belief" in Jordan Love

Jordan Love didn't tell the Soldier Field crowd that he owns the Bears on Sunday, but the new Packers starting quarterback otherwise did a pretty good job of emulating his predecessor.

Love threw three touchdown passes before giving way to backup Sean Clifford for the final minutes of a 38-20 rout that moved Green Bay to 1-0 on the season. After an offseason of questions about how Love would fare in his promotion to the top job, the performance was a sign that he's ready for the role and head coach Matt LaFleur said that it showed the team is behind him 100 percent.

“There’s a big-time belief in that locker room for Jordan Love,” LaFleur said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “I think the guys, they’re going to rally around him. They’re excited for him. They love him. They respect him. I think you saw that today."

Left guard Elgton Jenkins said that things will "only can get better from here" for Love and the rest of the Packers, which downplays the challenges that lie ahead in a fashion that's easy to understand given how well things played out in Chicago on Sunday.