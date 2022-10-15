Packers better be ready for Jets dual threat RB Breece Hall

New York Jets running back Breece Hall and his big play ability should very much have the attention of the Green Bay Packers defense this week.

Hall, a second-round draft pick out of Iowa State, has seen his role and impact grow each week this season. He currently ranks 11th in the NFL out of all running backs and receivers in total scrimmage yards with 488.

He is averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season and ranks 11th in runs of 10-plus yards with 10. Hall has also been tough to bring down, averaging 3.41 yards after contact, good for the 14th-best average among running backs, according to PFF.

However, it is not only in the run game where Hall is making noise. He is the third-leading receiver on this Jets team with 17 catches, 213 yards, and a touchdown. This includes a 79-yard catch and run on a wheel route last week, where he hit 20.72 mph.

To put it simply, Hall has home run ability whenever the ball is in his hands.

“That guy, he’s a monster,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “He can do it in the run game and in the passing game. You guys probably saw he had that 79-yarder, he’s a great route runner, he’s got great hands. I know, just interviewing him at the combine, he’s an impressive guy. He definitely has a lot of confidence, and rightfully so. He’s a problem, not only in the run game but in the pass game, he’s a smart guy, and they do a good job of finding ways to get him the football. I think he’s a guy that’s going to have a really bright future for a long time.”

The Packers’ run defense has often been porous this season, allowing 4.8 yards per rush, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. The lighter boxes that they often utilize have been exploited as have their poor run fits and soft edges.

With that said, there have been some decent performances, however, holding Leonard Fournette to under three yards per rush and bottling up Saquon Barkley for the most part. Although he did have a run of 40 yards out of the wildcat, his other 12 carries resulted in only 30 total yards.

Slowing Hall on Sunday could become an even bigger challenge for Green Bay depending on Rashan Gary’s status, as he is listed as questionable, and the edge rusher depth is very much in question.

In terms of defending running backs in the passing game, the Packers haven’t given up a ton of yards that way – although they haven’t faced a threat in the passing game out of the backfield quite like Hall. Barkley had a 41-yard reception this past Sunday, while Fournette totaled 35 yards on five receptions in Week 3, but otherwise, the production has been minimal.

With that said, given how soft the Packers’ defense has been playing in coverage, that creates a lot of space underneath for Hall to operate in. We also haven’t seen the Green Bay linebackers or safeties playing their best football, not to mention that tackling has been an issue this season as well.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry discussed on Thursday ways that the defense, specifically in coverage, can improve. This list included varying their coverages at times to lessen the impact of those dreaded crossing routes. Potentially moving Rasul Douglas out of the slot, along with playing more aggressively, to take away some of that cushion that the pass catchers are being provided.

Hall has 40 total rushing attempts over the last two games and eight targets. He has been a focal point of the New York offense as of late, and if the Jets’ offense is able to create a few running lanes, get to the edge, or get him the ball in space, that very well could spell trouble for the Packers’ defense.

