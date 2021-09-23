Packers need to do ‘better job’ of getting WR Randall Cobb on the field

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants more reps for receiver Randall Cobb, and coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged he needs to do a better job of finding ways to get all of his receivers on the field.

In the immediate aftermath of Monday night’s win over the Detroit Lions, Rodgers said he noticed Cobb hadn’t played much in the first half but was happy to see him playing in big spots in the second half.

“Yeah, I think we need to get him some more opportunities, some more reps” Rodgers said.

LaFleur was asked about Cobb’s playing time in the context of his relationship with Rodgers on Thursday.

“That’s part of our responsibility is getting everyone involved in the game plan,” LaFleur said. “That’s something we have to do a better job with.”

Cobb caught three passes for 26 yards despite playing only 12 snaps against the Lions. Two of the catches gained first downs, including a third-down conversion in the second half. On another catch, he was on the same page with Rodgers when the quarterback hurried everyone to the line to beat a substitution.

Overall, Cobb has only played 27 total snaps, including a big chunk in garbage time against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

The Packers traded a sixth-round pick to the Texans for Cobb before training camp.

The offense has leaned on Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard at receiver through two games. LaFleur is also trying to get rookie Amari Rodgers and second-year receiver Malik Taylor on the field in a meaningful way.

Cobb has caught all four of his targets for 58 yards in 2021.

