Who has been Packers’ best draft pick since Aaron Rodgers?

The Green Bay Packers got brave and struck gold in the 2005 NFL draft, getting future Hall of Fame quarterback and three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers with the 24th overall pick despite having Brett Favre still on the roster.

Who has been the team’s best draft pick – at least in terms of value – since Rodgers?

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus picked left tackle David Bakhtiari, a fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

From Renner: “Bakhtiari has been the single most effective pass-protecting left tackle since Joe Thomas retired and didn’t come off the board until the fourth round. He’s enjoyed quite the career already for a player not even 30 years old.”

It’d be hard to argue the pick. Bakhtiari plays a premium position at an elite level, and his best attribute – pass-blocking – is incredibly valuable. He’s a five-time All-Pro, including a two-time first-team pick.

Davante Adams, a second-round pick in 2014, might eventually have a case. A Pro Bowler each of the last four years and a first-team All-Pro in 2020, Adams has firmly established himself as one of the NFL’s elite pass-catching threats. With a new contract in Green Bay and more chances to play with Rodgers, Adams could blaze forward on a Hall of Fame path.

Jaire Alexander might eventually ascend to a similar status. It took him all of three years to become one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. He was a second-team All-Pro and the highest-graded cornerback at Pro Football Focus during the 2020season. Like Bakhtiari, Alexander plays a premium position, but the Packers got Alexander midway through the first round.

Clay Matthews, also a first-round pick, was a dominant edge rusher who made six Pro Bowls and tallied 83.5 sacks over 10 years in Green Bay. After 61.0 sacks during his first six seasons, he had just 22.5 over his final four.

Josh Sitton went from a fourth-round pick in 2008 to one of the NFL’s best guards. He played in 148 games and made four Pro Bowls with the Packers and Bears.

Other valuable draft picks since Rodgers include Greg Jennings, Mason Crosby, James Jones, Jordy Nelson, T.J. Lang, Randall Cobb, Casey Hayward, Mike Daniels, J.C. Tretter, Micah Hyde, Corey Linsley, Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins.

Top AV of Packers draft picks since Aaron Rodgers

Player Year Round Career approximate value Josh Sitton 2008 4th 81 David Bakhtiari 2013 4th 78 Clay Matthews 2009 1st 75 Jordy Nelson 2008 2nd 73 Greg Jennings 2006 2nd 66 T.J. Lang 2009 4th 61 Randall Cobb 2011 2nd 60 Daryn Colledge 2006 2nd 57 Bryan Bulaga 2010 1st 56

Pro Football Reference uses approximate value to rank players across historical periods.