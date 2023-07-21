Which Packers will benefit most from padded training camp practices?

When it comes down to it, OTAs and mandatory minicamp are really just eye candy for football fans. You see players on the field running and making cuts, but the practices are clearly missing a very important element — pads. Those are something you only get when training camp rolls around.

The Green Bay Packers will begin training camp on July 26, but the pads usually don’t come on until the fourth practice or so.

For a lot of players, that will be their time to show the coaching staff what they’re really made of. Certainly, some guys have already stood out in shorts and a helmet, but pads change everything. Players are more aggressive, they’re hitting, finally playing real football. Ultimately, the ones making the most plays after putting on pads will gain an inside track to the final 53-man roster or rise up the depth chart.

The Packers definitely have some guys who fall under those categories. So, to kill a little time before the start of camp, let’s highlight some of the players who might benefit the most from practicing in pads.

TE Tucker Kraft

Kraft didn’t make waves like his fellow rookie tight end Luke Musgrave did during the offseason program, but he might be better suited to make a greater impact once pads enter the equation. While Kraft isn’t quite the athlete Musgrave is, though he does have the edge in terms of physicality. Kraft was strong with the ball in his hands and developed into a plus blocker at South Dakota State. Blocking is arguably the best way for a young tight end to get playing time and someone will need to absorb the snaps Marcedes Lewis left behind as an in-line blocker. Kraft would appear to be a viable candidate, however, he needs to distinguish himself as the best blocker among the tight ends.

Edge Lukas Van Ness

We’ve heard players and coaches talk about Van Ness’ speed and athleticism, but strength is what helped earn him the nickname “Hercules” at Iowa. Pretty soon, Green Bay’s 13th overall pick will get to showcase his mythological power. All jokes aside, Van Ness should be one of the biggest benefactors from the uptick in contact at practice while battling for reps at both outside linebacker and along the interior. Positional versatility is part of what attracted the Packers to Van Ness, who played up and down the defensive line in college. It will be interesting to see how much of that play strength translates to the NFL. We won’t know until the pads are on but an impressive training camp from Green Bay’s top rookie would make it difficult to keep him off the field in the regular season.

WR Grant DuBose

With so much youth on the roster, it should be no surprise to see another rookie. DuBose sat out the entire offseason with an undisclosed injury and could fall even further behind if he’s not healthy in time for padded practices. A seventh-round pick out of the University of Charlotte, DuBose is not guaranteed a roster spot. When he returns he will be in for a tough competition against Malik Heath, who strung together some impressive practices earlier this summer. Fortunately, it’s not too late for DuBose if he can show off the toughness that stood out to wide receivers coach Jason Vrable during the scouting process. Vrable likened DuBose to former Packers receiver Allen Lazard in the way he used his body and grittiness to gain a competitive advantage. However, he can’t showcase that ability while standing on the sideline, so hopefully he is ready to go for training camp.

S Jonathan Owens

By now, everyone knows safety is the most wide-open position. Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford are the only two returning players with starting experience from last year’s defense, but neither will be handed anything. Being the last safety picked up by the Packers, Owens is far from a lock to make the team, yet he is also a candidate for a significant role on Joe Barry’s defense. 2022 was a career year for Owens after starting all 17 games for the Houston Texans and finishing with 125 tackles, four pass defenses, and a sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Owens’ tackling grade of 80.9 ranked 11th among safeties with at least 750 defensive snaps. Of course, no tackling goes on during the offseason program, so Owens hasn’t been able to utilize arguably the best facet of his game. Obviously, more goes into playing safety than just tackling, but it’s an important part of the position nonetheless. Owens’ physical demeanor should help him in the safety battle. If it doesn’t pan out, maybe he can find a path onto the 53 by putting it to use on special teams.

