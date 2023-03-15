Packers believe QB Aaron Rodgers worth two first-round picks in trade

The Green Bay Packers believe quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a trade worth similar to what it took for the Los Angeles Rams to acquire Matthew Stafford in January of 2021, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

In more simple terms: the Packers want two first-round picks for Rodgers in a trade.

Compensation remains a hold-up on the trade that would send the future Hall of Fame quarterback to the New York Jets.

From Schefter on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday: “The Jets and Green Bay Packers have to figure out compensation on what it would take to acquire Aaron Rodgers. And my understanding is that within the Packers organization, they felt he was worth a package that was similar to the one that the Rams once got for Matthew Stafford, which was multiple ones.”

The Detroit Lions received first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick in 2021 and quarterback Jared Goff in return for Stafford, who helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl the very next season.

The difference here is clear: Rodgers turns 40 years old in December, is coming off a down season in 2022, has no clear intentions past the 2023 season and currently holds a nearly $60 million bonus into his contract for next season.

Schefter said “all signs are pointing” to Rodgers wanting to play in New York but there are “layers” to the trade situation, including compensation between the two teams, the re-working of Rodgers’ contract and the Jets’ acquisition of players wanted by Rodgers.

The Jets don’t want to give up two first-rounders, helping explain why a trade isn’t completed. And Schefter confirmed the Packers aren’t in a rush to complete the trade.

Are the Packers pressing their leverage over the Jets publicly through leaks? Or is the team really willing to hold out to get the best possible trade for Rodgers?

Here’s the segment:

.@AdamSchefter has the latest on Aaron Rodgers: "I will not be surprised if Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee, yes, that he wants to play for the Jets. But as you've been saying all week long, there are layers to this whole situation." pic.twitter.com/3QojctyHaq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire