Packers believe first-round pick Jordan Morgan can play 4 positions along OL

Versatility was a huge selling point for the Green Bay Packers on first-round pick Jordan Morgan, who the team believes can play both offensive tackle spots and both offensive guard spots at the next level.

Morgan played exclusively at left tackle at Arizona, making 37 starts. Entering the draft, he was considered by many to be one of the top guard prospects in the class.

Thanks to quick feet and his overall athletic profile, the Packers are confident Morgan can overcome shorter-than-desired arm length (just under 33″) and play tackle in the NFL. And general manager Brian Gutekunst believes Morgan (6-5, 311) has the traits — in terms of quickness and power — to slide inside and play guard against bigger players.

“Left tackle feet. Very athletic kid. Really sturdy, strong lower body. Did 27 reps on the bench press, so he’s a really strong athlete,” Gutekunst said.

“When you move inside, things move a little quicker and you handle a little more power, and he’s certainly shown an ability to do that.”

The Packers return both starting offensive tackles from last year in Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom, but Walker — a 2022 seventh-round pick — only came on during the second half of last year and Tom has five-position versatility. At guard, the Packers need to replace multi-year starter Jon Runyan Jr. on the right side. Morgan could provide valuable depth at tackle and a potential immediate starter at right guard.

In Morgan, Tom and starting left guard Elgton Jenkins, the Packers have three versatile players to mix and match along the offensive line.

“Having guys who can play multiple spots that are athletic enough to do it and strong enough to do it and smart enough to do it, it gives you a lot of comfort,” Gutekunst said.

Morgan checked all the boxes. The 22-year-old has over three seasons of experience at left tackle and a strong athletic profile, and his versatility and leadership potential (team captain at Arizona) fit what the Packers look for.

“Versatile offensive lineman like we like. Really athletic. We feel he can play four positions for us. Two-time team captain. Our kind of guy.”

