Packers believe DL TJ Slaton can be dominant run defender

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery saw the flashes during TJ Slaton’s rookie season in 2021. At times, the fifth-round pick from Florida showed dominant traits, especially against the run.

As is the case for all young players, the next step for Slaton is becoming more consistent during his second season.

“More consistency. Doing the little things all the time,” Montgomery said Tuesday. “I think he can be a dominant run player when he’s doing the right things. That’s what I’m going to hold him accountable for.”

Slaton, the 173rd overall pick, played in all 17 games as a rookie. He produced 23 tackles, two quarterback hits and one sack over 255 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Slaton had eight “stops,” or tackles constituting a failure for the offense, and six pressures.

He created three run stops over 45 snaps during his most extensive playing time of the season in Kansas City. A week later, he produced three pressures of Russell Wilson as a pass-rusher.

Among his best plays as a rookie was a run stop during the fourth quarter of the Packers’ playoff loss to the 49ers. He beat the block off the snap, knifed into the backfield and dumped the runner to force third-and-long.

The key to becoming a good or great player in the NFL usually comes down to consistency. Montgomery wants to see Slaton keep doing all the things he flashed as a rookie, just more often. When it all came together, the 340-pounder produced dominant snaps.

“The times when he did it right, you can see the line of scrimmage move the other way,” Montgomery said. “When he’s attacking, knocking the line of scrimmage back, and using his hands and getting off blocks, he’s pretty dominant. He’s a big man, athletic, lean. If we can continue to do that on a consistent basis, we’ll have a pretty good player on our hands.”

Slaton figures to play a prominent role within a four-deep defensive line in Green Bay in 2022. He’ll likely rotate in and out with Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed, the team’s veteran addition along the defensive line.

Story continues

“When he gets into the game, there shouldn’t be a dropoff from him to Kenny on first and second down,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said this could be the best defensive line group in Green Bay during his time as a coach. The Packers may add to the position during the draft, but Slaton’s development will play a big role in how good the group gets in 2022.

“I’m expecting him to take a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2,” Montgomery said. “Hopefully, he comes back in shape and ready to go. He’s made a lot of progress from Point A to Point B. Now we need to get to C.”

List