Packers believe DL Kenny Clark avoided long-term back injury

The Green Bay Packers think they’ve avoided another major injury to the defense. Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the team believes defensive lineman Kenny Clark avoided a long-term back injury.

Clark injured his back on Sunday during the 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He exited the game and was eventually ruled out after 24 snaps.

Asked if there was any concern over the injury, LaFleur said he wasn’t worried about the injury being a long-term issue, but he also admitted he wasn’t sure about Clark’s availability for Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

“As far as this week, I really don’t know at this point,” LaFleur said.

Clark ranks second on the team with 31 pressures and 17 stops this season, per Pro Football Focus.

With Clark unavailable, Kinglsey Keke out and Dean Lowry on a pitch count, the Packers played more of rookies T.J. Slaton (45 snaps) and Jack Heflin (10) along the defensive line.

The Packers can finally breathe a sign of relief on the injury front. The defense has already dealt with significant injuries to All-Pros Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith this season, and losing Clark for any longer than a few weeks could have really hurt an ascending Packers defense.

Clark’s status is worth monitoring during the week, especially with Russell Wilson expected back for the Seahawks. The Packers won’t provide the first injury report of the week until Wednesday.

