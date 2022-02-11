Packers become first team with 10 NFL MVPs

No team in NFL history has won as many Most Valuable Player awards from the Associated Press as the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won his second in a row and fourth overall on Thursday night. Combined with the six other MVPs in franchise history, the Packers are now the first team ever with 10 toal MVPs.

The Packers and Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts were tied at nine total MVPs going into the 2021 season. Behind the Packers and the Colts, no other team has more than five NFL MVPs.

Rodgers, now 38, threw 37 touchdown passes and only four interceptions while leading the NFL in touchdown-to-interception percentage and passer rating during the 2021 season. He earned 39 of the 50 votes from the AP. His four NFL MVPs rank second all-time, trailing only Peyton Manning’s five.

Rodgers and Manning are the only players in league history with more than three MVPs. Rodgers also become just the fifth player to win back-to-back MVPs and the first since Manning in 2008 and 2009.

The Associated Press started officially voting for the MVP in 1957. The Packers also have the NFL’s most individual winners of the MVP with five.

Packers NFL MVPs (AP)

Aaron Rodgers (4; 2011, 2014, 2020, 2021)

Brett Favre (3; 1995, 1996, 1997)

Bart Starr (1; 1966)

Jim Taylor (1; 1962)

Paul Hornung (1; 1961)

