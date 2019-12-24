After Packers beat up Vikings, Preston Smith trolls Kirk Cousins with 'You Like That' celebration

In the biggest spot of the season just two nights before Christmas, Kirk Cousins delivered coal instead of presents for Vikings fans.



Minnesota lost 23-10 to Green Bay on a night where Cousins threw for just 122 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception. He finished the game with a passer rating of 58.8. That brings Cousins' all-time record on Monday Night Football to a staggering 0-9 and the victory means the Packers clinch the NC North division title.





For Cousins, the dud performance comes when questions about his ability to win big-time games will only amplify. Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook didn't play against Green Bay, and without him, the Minnesota offense looked completely ineffective for most of the game. Cousins got beat up too, taking five sacks and a number of big hits.

Famously now a former Redskin, Cousins wasn't the only former Washington player on the field Monday night. Green Bay pass rusher Preston Smith left D.C. for Wisconsin last offseason and was a big part of the Packers defensive effort that rendered the Vikings attack mostly useless.

And after the game, Smith celebrated by trolling his former Redskins teammate.

Smith yelling "You Like That" coming off the field is an obvious shot at Cousins. He celebrated with those same words way back in 2015 after an incredible comeback win for the Redskins over the Bucs. The moment went viral and Cousins eventually went on to sell "You Like That" t-shirts, and later when he left Washington for Minnesota in free agency, he sold "You Vike That" t-shirts.

It's very possible the Vikings and Packers could play again in the playoffs. If that happens, expect to see the Smith clip plenty more.

