Packers beat Patriots in Week 4: Player of the game, play of the game

The Green Bay Packers survived an inspired upset attempt from the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday, using a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Romeo Doubs and a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby to win 27-24 in overtime.

Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and play of the game from Week 4:

Player of the Game: OLB Rashan Gary

Almost singlehandedly, Gary wrecked the Patriots offense throughout the first half. In fact, he made five drive-killing plays: a pressure causing an incompletion on third down on the first series, a sack of Brian Hoyer on third down to end the second series, a pressure causing another incompletion on third down on the third series, a tackle after two yards on 3rd-and-12 on the fourth series and a strip-sack and recovery after New England drove to the 22-yard line. Gary finished with seven tackles, two sacks and the turnover play. His presence, even when double-teamed, is felt by the opposing quarterback on nearly every snap. Rookie Bailey Zappe took three sacks and rarely felt comfortable in the pocket, especially late in the contest.

Play of the Game: Romeo Doubs 13-yard touchdown

He fumbled in the first half and failed to make the big catch late in the fourth quarter, but the rookie receiver still created the highlight play for the Packers. His spinning 13-yard touchdown catch on a back-shoulder throw from Rodgers was the perfect mix of clutch and impressive. It came on third down and tied the game at 24 in the fourth quarter, and the whole thing looked eerily Davante Adams-like. Doubs won off the line of scrimmage with a strong release, refocused back to the quarterback for the back-shoulder attempt and made a highly athletic catch with excellent body control in front of the defender for the score. Rodgers hit Adams on a similar type play a 100 times. The rookie is making mistakes, but the four-time MVP’s confidence in Doubs is still obvious. And for good reason: His talent is obvious, and his potential – even four games in – is tremendous.

