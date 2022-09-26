Packers beat Buccaneers in Week 3: Player of the game, play of the game

The Green Bay Packers scored back-to-back touchdowns to open the game and then stopped Tom Brady’s last-second comeback attempt en route to a 14-12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Here is Packers Wire’s player of the game and play of the game from Week 3:

Player of the Game: CB Keisean Nixon

Who would have guessed this? While a number of worthy candidates exist here, including Kenny Clark, Romeo Doubs and De’Vondre Campbell, we’re giving the game ball to Nixon, who did a little bit of everything in an unexpected but important role on Sunday. After Jaire Alexander went out with a groin injury, Nixon stepped into the slot corner role and impressed – first with a forced fumble and later on a forced incompletion in the end zone on a third-down play. He also downed a punt at the 2-yard line, pinning the Bucs back with a strong special teams play. A free-agent addition from the Raiders, Nixon stepped up big in his first true playing time on defense and continued making a positive impact on special teams.

Play of the Game: Randall Cobb 40-yard catch

De’Vondre Campbell’s pass breakup on the two-point conversion attempt would have been an easy pick, but we’ll take Cobb’s explosive play in the first half that should have resulted in the Packers extending their lead. It was a vintage Aaron Rodgers-to-Randall Cobb play. The veteran quarterback came off a run fake, waited for the throwing window to open up and hit Cobb in stride, and the crafty slot receiver did the rest. The 32-year-old beat a tackle attempt and raced down the field for a big gain. A few plays later, Aaron Jones fumbled at the 1-yard line. While Cobb’s 40-yard play didn’t result in points, it showed he’s still got plenty of juice left.

