The Packers beat a bad Bears team in Week 1. In Week 15, they'll get a totally new one.

All week, reporters at Halas Hall tried to get Matt Nagy and the Bears to compare who they were during Week 1's game against Green Bay to where they are now. And all week at Halas Hall, Matt Nagy and the Bears wouldn't bite.

"We're both different. They're a little bit different, we're different," Matt Nagy said. "They did a great job both as players and their coaches, so like I said yesterday, it feels like a while ago and that's why you play. You have a 16-game season and in division you get two chances. We'll just do everything we can to put it behind us and try to be better."

Different might be an understatement. Gone are Kyle Long and Bobby Massie. The Starting-Center-James-Daniel experiment is over, and Mike Davis is playing in the NFC South now. Adam Shaheen and Trey Burton – though the latter didn't play in Week 1 – are on IR, too. Normally, losing two starting tight ends, a ‘starting' running back, and the entire right side of the offensive line means you're spending the last month of the season scouting for 2020. Instead, the Bears head to Lambeau Field on Sunday with a path to the playoffs still in front of them.

"I just feel like we're kind of in a rhythm now. We're a different team," Mitch Trubisky said. "There were some things that we had to go through in the first game and the beginning of the season that just didn't go our way, and there's things we definitely learned from as an offense.

"I just feel like we have a new-found identity of what we want to do and everybody is really locked into what they have to do within their job description on the offense."

Perhaps the biggest difference between Week 1 and Week 15 has been the play of Trubisky, who looked like he was headed for a clipboard in 2020 before regaining his form over the last month or so. His comfortability in the offense is night and day compared to some of the struggles he went through during the first half of the season. If you ask him – which, duh, we did – he'll tell you he's felt the most growth off the field.

"I just would say mental toughness, the ability to block out things on the outside," he said. "Adversity, obviously, early in the season with people talking on the outside and then having to play through injuries and stuff, and just coming together closer as a team. My teammates having my back, that really gives me the most confidence."

The 14-week turnaround isn't all about confidence, as Nagy 202 has morphed into something not expected but effective nonetheless. The running game has stabilized and they've found successful plays out of 4 WR sets – even if one of those receivers is Montgomery/Tarik Cohen. In Week 1? Montgomery had six rushes and the Bears ran two plays out of 10 personnel. Nagy said that he thought something clicked on Trubisky's touchdown pass to Ben Braunecker against the Lions.

"There's something there," he said. "We felt it a little bit in the Chargers game, we just weren't effective in the red zone. But because we won the [Lions] game it magnifies it a little bit more … And then we just kind of started putting things together and I think over time we've just felt like it's just started to click. I don't know if it's specifically one play or not but that's probably my best guess."

It couldn't have come at a better time, as the team prepares for what Nagy calls a "cat-and-mouse" game against Packers' defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who perhaps knows Trubisky better than any other opposing coordinator in the game.

"Coach Pettine has done a great job throughout his career of being almost tendency-free," he said. "And they're even better now with how they deploy those guys, and it's kind of a perfect, perfect storm of scheme and talent, and the guys on the back end help them out too."

The Bears are playing with a looseness that might come from essentially being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but oddly, it continues to work for them. And when you have to go play Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau with your season on the line, you don't question what works.

"I love it. You want to go against the best all the time," said Akiem Hicks, who was taken off IR and will start on Sunday. "If you're a true competitor, you want the best competition."

The Packers beat a bad Bears team in Week 1. In Week 15, they'll get a totally new one. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago