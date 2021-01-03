Packers at Bears: TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

Nolan Stracke
·2 min read

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) wrap up the 2020 season against the Chicago Bears (8-7) at Soldier Field on Sunday. The Packers won the first matchup in Green Bay, 41-25.

This will mark game No. 202 in the NFL’s oldest running rivalry. The Packers hold a 100-95-6 edge in the series, including playoffs (1-1). As a starter, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 20-5 against the Bears. If he can make it 21-5, the Bears could be barred from making the playoffs.

The Packers’ next game will depend on the outcome of this matchup. If the Packers beat the Bears or the Seahawks lose to the 49ers, Green Bay will clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

FOX will broadcast the game. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) returns and will be joined by Daryl Johnston (analyst) in the booth with Pam Oliver reporting from the sidelines.

The game can be heard over Milwaukee’s WTMJ (620 AM) and the Packers Radio Network, which is made up of 50 stations in five states. Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) and Larry McCarren (analyst) will call the action over the air with former Packer John Kuhn reporting from the sidelines. The matchup will also be broadcasted over Sports USA and the WTMJ feed of Sirius Satellite Radio.

What: Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Chicago Bears (8-7)
When: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 3:25 p.m. CT
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Referee: Craig Wrolstad
TV Channels: FOX, DirecTV (Channel 713)
Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius Satellite Radio (Streaming 811 WTMJ feed), Sports USA, WTMJ.com via desktop computer
Live Streams: fuboTV (try it free), Packers mobile app and on packers.com
Televised Areas (in red):

via 506sports.com

List

Packers vs. Bears: 5 things to watch and a prediction

