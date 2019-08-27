Just when you thought it was safe to re-enter Bears Twitter after Sports Illustrated predicted a last-place finish for the team, Chicago fans were up in arms again last night, this time over a promotional video posted by Sunday Night Football's official Twitter account. Take a look:

The clip, which advertises the Bears' Week One matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, hearkens back to the decades-old ‘Bill Swerski's Super Fans' sketches on Saturday Night Live. In the video, two mustachioed, Ditka-esque Chicagoans are gifted an "adorable Bears kicker doll". Innocuous enough at first glance, but upon squeezing, the stuffed bear only says, "Double-Doink".

"Too soon," one of the superfans dejectedly mutters. Bears fans on Twitter, though, were harsher in their response. Some came with Packers-specific jabs:

Need a toy bear that says: "6-9-1" — MonsterOfTheTriState (@SCAR_179NY) August 26, 2019

Hmm. It might be "busted."https://t.co/aIF4plrkxI — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 26, 2019

And some just called it how they saw it:

Cody Parkey's infamous ‘double-doink' miss that ended the Bears' 2018-19 season has obviously hung over the team all offseason. A strong performance against a rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers and Co. to kick off the year (no pun intended) would go a long way towards putting that… mishap firmly in the rearview mirror. But until then, fans will have to take their lumps as they come. As reigning NFC North champions, expect the Bears to have a target on their back all season.

In the meantime, here's a video of Eddie Pinero stroking a 58-yard field goal on Saturday. It's always darkest before the dawn.

Packers-Bears SNF Promo Makes Double-Doink Dig originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago