NFL Game Hot Mic Picks Up A Very NSFW Confession
The Green Bay Packers’ 10-3 opening night victory Thursday over the host Chicago Bears was called boring by Sporting News, but at least the conversation was lively.
A hot mic on NBC’s broadcast captured someone saying, “I’ve never had my butt fingered.”
The Big Lead and Deadspin reported it was a Packers or Bears player who made the declaration ― but we won’t point fingers here.
The Packers led the Bears, 7-3, in the second quarter at the time.
The game kicked off the NFL’s 100th season. Maybe those weren’t the typical words to mark such a momentous occasion, but they’ll have to do.
Al Michaels has clearly had his butt fingered pic.twitter.com/ZixXoPOg7S
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 6, 2019
