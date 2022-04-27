Packers like Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton as potential Day 2 target

A speedy pass-catcher from Baylor could be a primary target for the Green Bay Packers on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Packers want to add speed after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling and believe Thornton – who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the combine – has a “high ceiling” after doing extensive homework on him during the pre-draft process.

Thornton visited Green Bay on a Top 30 visit.

Over four seasons at Baylor, Thornton caught 143 passes for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns. He blew up as a senior in 2021, catching 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns, including seven receptions of at least 40 yards. He finished his collegiate career averaging 15.7 yards per catch.

Thornton is rail-thin at 181 pounds and has small hands (8 1/4″), but he also stands over 6-2 and is the fastest player in the draft. He’s one of the quickest, too: His 10-yard split was a blazing 1.41 seconds, meaning he’s getting to top speed in a hurry. He also doesn’t turn 22 until August. Although most view him as an early Day 3 selection, the Packers could pounce on Day 2 if they feel the speed and upside is intriguing enough in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Thornton’s Relative Athletic Score was 9.77, meaning he’s in the 97th percentile in size and athleticism among receivers entering the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Thornton caught nine passes thrown over 20 yards in 2021. His average depth of target was over 15 yards, and he had just three drops.

The Packers need to replace Valdes-Scantling’s speed and big-play ability. Thornton, who has the length and speed of MVS, could be an ideal option on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

