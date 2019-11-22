Packers backup OL Cole Madison tore his ACL in practice this week

The Packers may be in the market for offensive line depth in the coming days.

According to multiple reports, backup lineman Cole Madison tore his ACL in practice this week. Head coach Matt LaFleur said only that it was a significant injury that may require surgery during Friday’s press conference.

Madison was a fifth-round pick by the Packers last year. He did not play as a rookie after walking away from the team to deal with personal issues last August.

Madison returned to the Packers this year and said he needed time away from the game in order to deal with his mental health. He made the 53-man roster, but has not made any game appearances this season.

The injury leaves the Packers with eight healthy offensive linemen.