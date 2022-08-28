Packers get back safeties Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt for Sunday’s practice

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at safety as final roster cuts loom. Darnell Savage and Dallin Leavitt both returned to practice on Sunday after multi-week absences, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Savage, a starter, has missed over three weeks after initially injuring his hamstring during the Family Night Scrimmage at Lambeau Field.

Leavitt, who could be a core special teamer if he makes the 53-man roster, injured his shoulder against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale.

It’s unclear if either player participated during 11-on-11 work.

The Packers were comfortable giving Savage ample time to recover from his soft-tissue injury. Hamstring issues can be tricky and linger if not properly healed. He’ll now have two weeks of practice to prep for the regular season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Leavitt’s injury was initially viewed as potentially serious, but his surprise return opens the door for the former Las Vegas Raider to make the roster as an essential player for special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Although the Packers had to waive injured Vernon Scott last week, rookie Tariq Carpenter and second-year safety Innis Gaines both returned to practice last week (although Gaines is now dealing with a new hamstring injury), and newcomers Micah Abernathy and De’Vante Cross produced intriguing performances during the preseason.

Who will make the first roster on Tuesday? Savage and Adrian Amos are locked in as the veteran starters, while Shawn Davis is the most likely No. 3. Leavitt, if healthy, is now in a better position to be the fourth and possibly final safety on the team.

Safeties Dallin Leavitt (shoulder, first 10 seconds) and Darnell Savage (hamstring, last 10 seconds) were both practicing on Sunday #Packers pic.twitter.com/jk2KfxH6zn — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire