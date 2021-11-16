Packers get back-to-back solid games from CB Kevin King

Don’t look now, but Green Bay Packers corner Kevin King has played well over the last two weeks. A player many thought would be done with the Packers after last year, King is starting to put together a solid 2021 season.

After missing three games with a shoulder injury, King started in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His return couldn’t have come at a better time, with Rasul Douglas starting to come on strong during his absence and Eric Stokes unable to play after injuring his knee in pre-game warmups.

King played a season-high 65 snaps and ended up having one of his best games in recent memory. Patrick Mahomes targeted King six times but completed only three passes totaling 21 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. King nearly intercepted Mahomes on a nicely played ball intended for Tyreek Hill.

King received a defensive grade of 79.2 from PFF, which was his highest since the 2019 season.

The following week, King’s size and speed presented a good matchup against Seattle. His physical comparison to DK Metcalf made him the best option to counter the Seahawks’ leading receiver. Metcalf caught three passes for a season-low 26 yards. Only one of those receptions came against King and resulted in just a one-yard gain.

During the third quarter, Russell Wilson was flushed from the pocket by Green Bay’s pass rush and attempted to get the ball to Metcalf in the end zone. Luckily, King was there to make his first interception on the season and capitalize on a play that likely changed the game.

King’s performance earned him the highest PFF grade of his career (91.9), which is considered an elite rating.

Playing on a one-year “prove it” type deal, King has provided a noticeable boost over the past two weeks. He won’t be a Pro-Bowler by any means, but this ascending Packers defense has benefitted from King stepping up his play.

