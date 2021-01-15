How the Packers can avoid the upset and beat the Rams

The Green Bay Packers opened the week as seven-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round playoffs. The Packers are the No. 1 seed after winning 13 games and will host the Rams at Lambeau Field.

A lot of things may have to go right for the sixth-seeded Rams to pull off a shocker on Saturday.

Here’s how the Packers can avoid the upset, beat the Rams and advance to the NFC title game:

Avoid turnovers

First, the bad news: The Rams had 22 takeaways and scored five defensive touchdowns off of turnovers in 2020, including a game-changing pick-six of Russell Wilson last week in Seattle. This is a defense that can turn mistakes into points. And they need the help because the offense has struggled to score (only 39 total offensive touchdowns this season). The Packers turned the ball over an NFL-low 11 times this season, but seven of the 11 turnovers came in the three losses, including a game-changing pick-six in Tampa Bay. The Rams may need a defensive score or a few short fields to win. Protecting the football will be paramount.

Contain the run

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have fed rookie running back Cam Akers at least 20 carries in four of his last five games, including a career-high 28 carries against the Seahawks last week. The Rams have become increasingly run-heavy, especially recently with all the uncertainty and injuries at quarterback. Coach Sean McVay could ask Akers and Malcolm Brown to do the heavy lifting in hopes of taking some of the pressure off of Jared Goff, who has struggled at times in 2020 and is dealing with an injured thumb. The Packers passed big tests against Derrick Henry and David Montgomery to finish the regular season, so this should be a confident defense entering the postseason. It's difficult to envision the Rams consistently moving the football on Saturday without an effective run game aiding the play-action passing game.

Get a turnover or two

The Rams had at least one turnover in all 16 regular season games before finally playing a clean game against the Seahawks last week. Overall, the Rams had 25 giveaways, the seventh-most in the NFL this season. Goff had 16 of the turnovers (13 interceptions, three lost fumbles) in 2020, and he has 36 total turnovers (29 interceptions, seven lost fumbles) over his last two seasons. He's also dealing with an injured thumb and going into a cold-weather environment. This should be an opportunity for the Packers to get a takeaway or two. The Rams were 2-3 when having at least two turnovers in 2020.

Play on time, hold up in pass pro

The Packers have been at their best this season when playing on time in the passing game. Keep a close eye on the first couple of series. If Aaron Rodgers is having to improvise and extend plays, it could be a long day for the Packers offense. Playing on time usually means a confident quarterback throwing to open receivers within the framework of plays. And it's the best way to negate a great pass rush. The impact of Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd can be somewhat neutralized if the Packers are getting the ball out on time and in rhythm.

Win situationally

The Packers' bread and butter. No offense was better playing situational football in 2020. Green Bay finished second in the NFL converting on third down and first in scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Several times this week, the Packers said they just need to play their game and do what they do well. Dominating in the big situations is certainly part of what made this an elite offense. The Packers will need to extend drives, and avoid throwing away points when touchdowns are available. Easier said than done against the No. 1 scoring defense.

Prevent explosive plays

The Packers will feel good about preventing points if they can make the Rams use a lot of plays to score. Bend but don't break defense can be frustrating, but taking away big plays and forcing the offense to put together perfect drives is a winning formula in today's NFL. The Packers will feel especially good about forcing Jared Goff to engineer long drives. What the Packers can't let happen are chunk plays that create easy scoring chances. Cam Akers, Robert Woods and Copper Kupp are all capable of an explosive play.

Score a draw on special teams

The Packers and Rams are two of the NFL's worst special teams units, so simply getting out of Saturday without a game-changing mistake will be a win for Matt LaFleur's team. The big worry for the Packers has to be some kind of special teams breakdown opening the door for the Rams. Getting a clean game from the special teams, even if there isn't a notably positive play, is the preferred option. Both are capable, but the Packers can't be the team having a meltdown in the third phase on Saturday.

Produce off play-action

The Rams defense hasn't been susceptible in many specific ways in 2020, but the play-action passing game might be one way for the Packers offense to find an edge. The good news for Green Bay: no offense or quarterback was better using play-action this season than the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. The Rams like to play light on defense, sacrificing big people up front for coverage people at the backend, potentially providing an answer for why play-action passes have worked against this defense. Getting a couple of big plays use run fakes could end up making the difference.