Packers associate head coach fired after calling out team, Aaron Rodgers, in tweet originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

No matter who you are, it's always important to think twice before posting on social media.

Tuesday, the Packers announced that they parted ways with associate head coach Winston Moss, who posted a tweet critical of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ponder this... what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It's not the offensive guru trend, it's not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 4, 2018

Hours later, Moss posted a follow-up to his critical tweet saying that the team had fired him, "thanking" Twitter in the process.

The Packers have informed me that there letting me go. #thankstwitter! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018

Moss is the second coach that the Packers fired this season; head coach Mike McCarthy was fired over the weekend following the Packers' 20-17 home loss to the now three-win Cardinals.

Story continues

Tensions between Rodgers and McCarthy have been well-reported. The fact that Moss, who had served as a member of McCarthy's coaching staff since 2006, essentially called out Rodgers is rather unsurprising when considering how long he and McCarthy coached together.

Always think before you tweet, kids!

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears and stream the ‘Football Aftershow' easily on your device.