Packers assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19

The #Packers had their first in-season team/staff positive COVID-19 test. DL coach Jerry Montgomery tested positive this week, source said. He, like entire #Packers staff is vaccinated, so long-term rules don't apply. He needs to pass 2 tests w/in 24 hours to return Monday night. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) September 16, 2021

A vaccinated assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery tested positive this week and will need two negative tests within 24 hours to return to the team.

This is the team’s first positive test during the season.

The New Orleans Saints had several assistant coaches test positive this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said the NFL confirmed none of his coaches or players were deemed to be high-risk contacts of the Saints coaches.

The Packers do not have an assistant defensive line coach. Defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis works closely with the defensive line.

The Packers host the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

