Packers assistant coach Jerry Gray interviewing with Bears, Falcons

The Bears have requested permission to interview Packers defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach Jerry Gray for an as-yet-undefined defensive coaching position.



Gray is also interviewing this week in Atlanta for the vacant defensive coordinator position. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 20, 2023

The Green Bay Packers could be losing a top assistant coach on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, Packers pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Jerry Gray will interview with the Chicago Bears for a spot on Matt Eberflus’ staff and with the Atlanta Falcons for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator job.

It’s currently unclear what position Gray would be getting in Chicago. The Falcons are attempting to replace defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who retired.

Gray has been in Green Bay since the start of the 2020 season. He coached defensive backs in 2020 but was promoted to pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach in 2021.

Under Gray’s guidance, first-round pick Jaire Alexander has been a second-team All-Pro during two of the last three seasons.

Gray has eight years of experience as a defensive coordinator and could be ready to lead a defense again at the NFL level. He has 23 years of experience coaching defensive backs.

Gray ranks second in command behind Joe Barry on the defensive side in Green Bay. The Packers would likely have to make an outside hire to replace his role.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire