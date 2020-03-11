Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga wondered after their playoff loss to the 49ers if he had just played his last game for the team.

With free agency creeping closer, that appears to be the case.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers haven’t had any formal talks with the veteran free agent, and a return to Green Bay “seems unlikely.”

While he should still have a decent market, the Packers may prefer to get younger at the position.

Bulaga turns 31 in 10 days, but is coming off his first 16-game season in the last three years. He’s started 111 games since joining in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, but has only started all 16 games twice.

There are a number of veteran options in free agency, including Jared Veldheer, who came out of retirement to join them late last year. There’s also a list of guys including Mike Remmers and Demar Dotson, but with the Packers trying to skew younger with free agents, they may look to the draft for the long-term answer there.

Packers appear set to move on from Bryan Bulaga originally appeared on Pro Football Talk