Packers anticipating potential of ‘growing pains’ for offensive line to start 2021

Taking away two All-Pros will likely create some early growing pains for the offensive line of the Green Bay Packers to start the 2021 season.

Gone is All-Pro center Corey Linsley, who left in free agency, and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will begin the season on the PUP list. As a result, the Packers will likely start two rookies on the interior and play a Pro Bowl guard out of position at left tackle.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows the group might need some time before everything clicks.

“Certainly, there may be some growing pains in there,” LaFleur said. “That’s just the way it is. That’s the nature of it.”

Elgton Jenkins, a Pro Bowler at guard last year, is expected to replace Bakhtiari at left tackle, while second-round pick Josh Myers will start at center and fourth-round pick Royce Newman looks like the heavy favorite to start at right guard.

The Packers are confident in what they’ll get from Jenkins, who might be the most versatile offensive lineman in football. It’s possible he’s the only player in the game capable of playing all five positions along the offensive line at an above-average level. But the team still understands the challenge of moving out to play left tackle at the NFL level, something Jenkins has never done.

Myers and Newman will start next to each other on the inside. As is the case for all first-year players, both rookies will likely have ups and downs. The fact they’ll be playing next to each other could highlight their collective inexperience early.

Story continues

The Packers had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL last season, and the group should still be among the best once Bakhtiari returns after missing the first six games. The worry is that, for at least the first month and a half, Jenkins probably won’t be as dominant as Bakhtiari at left tackle, the starting left guard (likely Lucas Patrick) won’t be nearly as good as Jenkins, and Myers won’t be as good as Linsley at center, at least early on. There’s the potential for a trickle-down effect that could cause some issues early.

It’s a long season. Myers and Newman will learn on the fly, and Bakhtiari will eventually return, allowing Jenkins to plug a hole elsewhere. The Packers may need to survive the first few games with less than ideal offensive line play, but this is a deep and versatile group that has the potential to be one of the NFL’s best again once everyone is available.

List