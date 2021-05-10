Packers anticipating instant impact from Eric Stokes, Josh Myers and Amari Rodgers

Taking talented players from top college programs has the Green Bay Packers believing they’ll get instant impact from the first three players in the team’s 2021 draft class.

Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes, Ohio State center Josh Myers and Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers give the Packers a trio of incoming rookies with the experience in big games and solidified football character to immediately help Brian Gutekunst’s team in 2021.

Asked by Larry McCarren of the team’s official site if Stokes, Myers and Rodgers are ready to help out right away, Gutekunst replied: “Certainly, I do.”

“These guys played at big schools, on big stages, against really, really good competition. They’ve been hardened a little bit. They’ve been through the fire,” Gutekunst said. “I really like the wiring of all three of these guys. It’s a big jump to the National Football League. It’s hard, it’s not easy. But these guys have done it on a big stage, and we like their temperament and competitiveness. So I think so.”

Stokes, the 29th overall pick, started for two seasons at cornerback in the receiver-rich SEC. Myers, the 62nd overall pick, started for two seasons at center in the rough-and-tough Big Ten. Rodgers, the 85th overall pick, contributed in a variety of ways over four seasons at Clemson, a school that qualified for the College Football Playoff each year for the last five years.

Speaking of the CFP, both Myers and Rodgers played on the game’s biggest stage during each of the last two seasons.

In 2018 and 2019, Stokes played in the SEC title game against Alabama and future national champion LSU, respectively.

All that experience playing at top programs and taking on the best of the best in college football should prepare the trio for opportunities available right away in Green Bay.

Stokes will compete with Kevin King for a chance to play opposite All-Pro Jaire Alexander on the perimeter. King, a returning starter, is back on a one-year deal and has a long history of injuries, opening the door should the speedy Stokes prove ready.

Story continues

Myers will have the chance to replace All-Pro center Corey Linsley right away. The Packers have options at center, and Myers isn’t being pigeonholed at center, but he could be a Day 1 starter along the offensive line if he’s up to the task.

Rodgers will be in a position to impact the game in a bunch of ways as a rookie. He’s the only natural slot receiver on the roster and a perfect candidate to handle the gadget touches and snaps in Matt LaFleur’s offense. The Packers are also expecting him to be the team’s punt returner right away.

A year ago, the Packers took a developmental quarterback from Utah State, a running back from Boston College and an H-back from Cincinnati with the team’s first three picks. Together, Jordan Love, A.J. Dillon and Josiah Deguara played 128 snaps on offense in 2020.

The Packers went a much different route this year. Thanks to their college experiences at big schools, Stokes, Myers and Rodgers are ready to play right away. And they are all falling into situations at their respective positions with opportunities to get on the field as rookies.

Instant impact should be expected from the Packers’ first three picks in the 2021 draft.

List