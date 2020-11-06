Packers have another positive COVID-19 test after beating 49ers
The Packers escaped Levi’s Stadium with a convincing win, but Matt LaFleur’s team is now dealing with more bad news on the COVID-19 front coming out of Thursday night’s 34-17 victory. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers had another player test positive on Friday. The currently unknown player was on the field for the Packers during Thursday night’s win. Running back A.J. Dillon tested positive on Monday. The Packers added running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin to the COVID-19 reserve list as high-risk contacts. The 49ers put four players on the COVID-19 reserve list before Thursday’s game.