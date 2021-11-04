The boat has docked back in Green Bay.

The Packers announced on Thursday that the club has officially signed quarterback Blake Bortles to its practice squad. He is expected to be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

The Jaguars’ third overall pick in 2014, Bortles spent much of the offseason program with Green Bay when quarterback Aaron Rodgers was away from the club. The Packers released him in late July after Rodgers returned for training camp.

Green Bay needed a backup quarterback after practice squad QB Kurt Benkert and starter Aaron Rodgers both tested positive for COVID-19, making Jordan Love the only quarterback available. He was the only passer at Wednesday’s practice and is set to start his first regular-season game on Sunday.

Bortles has appeared in 78 career games with 73 starts. After his five-year stint with Jacksonville ended in 2018, he spent the 2019 season as the Rams’ backup. He also spent time with the Broncos in 2020.

The Packers also announced that they’ve promoted running back Patrick Taylor, signing him from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Taylor signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent last year and has spent the entire 2021 season on the practice squad. He has not yet appeared in a regular season game.

Packers announce they’ve signed Blake Bortles to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk