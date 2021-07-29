Packers announce trade for Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers is back, and Randall Cobb is now back, too.

The Packers have announced the trade that brings Cobb from the Texans to Green Bay for the eleventh season of his career. Cobb left the Packers after 2018, spending a year with the Cowboys and then a year with the Texans.

The Packers reportedly will send a sixth-round pick to the Texans, and Houston will pay $3 million of Cobb’s guaranteed salary in 2021. The Packers will be on the hook for the remaining $5.25 million.

It remains to be seen whether this was a goodwill gesture by the Packers to acknowledge the decision of Aaron Rodgers to show up for training camp, or whether it shows that the Packers will indeed listen to Rodgers when it comes to players he’d like to keep or acquire.

Cobb gives the Packers a slot receiver to complement Davante Adams. They also have Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard, among others, at the position.

