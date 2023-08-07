Packers announce Stone Temple Pilots, Collective Soul for free Kickoff Weekend concert outside Lambeau

Collective Soul will perform outside Lambeau Field on Sept. 23 for a free concert with Stone Temple Pilots.

GREEN BAY - It’s a ’90s rock double bill for the Green Bay Packers’ Kickoff Weekend concert this year.

Stone Temple Pilots and Collective Soul will play a free concert at 5 p.m. Sept. 23 outside Lambeau Field ahead of the Packers home opener against the New Orleans Saints at noon the next day.

Like last year’s Train concert on Kickoff Weekend, the stage will be set up in the parking lot on the northwest side of the stadium.

Parking for concertgoers will be free in west side Lambeau Field lots on a first-come, first-served basis. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed for the concert. Food and beverages will be sold in the Lambeau lot and at Titletown across Ridge Road.

The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, Lambeau Field Stadium Tours, the Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap, will be open regular hours the day of the concert.

It will be the sixth Kickoff Weekend concert hosted by the Packers as part of home opener festivities. Rock bands Blues Traveler and Everclear performed in 2017. A concert by Milwaukee native and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller drew a huge crowd in 2018 as part of the team’s 100th season celebration. Big & Rich were joined by Cowboy Troy in 2019. Country artist Jake Owen brought a beach bum vibe to his concert in 2021.

There were no Kickoff Weekend festivities in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

