Packers announce signing of WR Tavon Austin

The Green Bay Packers made the addition of wide receiver Tavon Austin an official transaction on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of Austin and the release of wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.

Austin, a first-round pick in 2013, was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent five seasons with the Rams and another two with the Dallas Cowboys, producing over 5,000 all-purpose yards and scoring 28 total touchdowns.

As a member of the Rams organization in 2017, Austin played for then offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, who is now the head coach and playcaller in Green Bay.

LaFleur and the Packers could use Austin in a gadget-like role on offense and also as a returner on special teams, especially with Tyler Ervin battling injuries.

Austin replaces Shepherd, who caught five passes in eight games but struggled as a returner.

Brandon Carwile of Packers Wire broke down how the Packers could use Austin here.

Austin will wear No. 16 with the Packers. He could make his Packers debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related