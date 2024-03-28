Packers announce signing of K Greg Joseph

The Green Bay Packers made official the signing of veteran kicker Greg Joseph on Thursday. The move was first reported on Tuesday.

Joseph, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He arrives in Green Bay to compete with incumbent Anders Carlson and challenger Jack Podlesny for the kicker job.

Joseph made 82.6 percent of his field goals and 90.1 percent of his extra points over 67 career NFL games. Here’s how Joseph’s kicking career compares to Carlson’s rookie season.

Joseph connected on 15 kicks over 50 yards while with the Vikings.

The Packers are Joseph’s seventh NFL team. He previously spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Vikings.

The Packers now have three kickers on the offseason 90-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire