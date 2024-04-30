Packers announce signing of 8 undrafted free agents following 2024 draft

In addition to an 11-player draft class, the Green Bay Packers signed eight undrafted players following the 2024 NFL draft. (To be specific, the Packers announced the eight players as “agreed to terms,” so contracts haven’t been officially signed and are subject to change.)

Here are the eight players announced by the Packers on Tuesday:

LS Peter Bowden, Wisconsin

DL James Ester, Northern Illinois

LB Ralen Goforth, Washington

RB Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

OL Donovan Jennings, USF

OL Trente Jones, Michigan

DL Rodney Matthews, Ohio

TE Messiah Swinson, Arizona State

Packers.com has bios on all eight undrafted free agent signings here.

Bowden was one of the top long snappers in the draft class, and Jennings and Jones were both considered to be draftable prospects.

The Packers will hold a rookie minicamp with tryout players in May.

