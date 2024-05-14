Packers announce signing of 6 draft picks

The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of six selections from the 2024 NFL draft on Tuesday.

Third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd, third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper, fourth-round pick Evan Williams, fifth-round pick Jacob Monk, fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo and sixth-round pick Travis Glover all signed their four-year rookie contracts.

The Packers previously signed seventh-round picks Michael Pratt and Kalen King.

Eight of the team’s 11 draft picks are signed. The only unsigned players from the draft class are first-round pick Jordan Morgan, second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper and second-round pick Javon Bullard.

Rookie contracts are, for the most part, determined through the CBA’s wage scale, leaving little room for negotiation and typically leading to quick signings.

