Packers announce signing of 6 draft picks
The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of six selections from the 2024 NFL draft on Tuesday.
Third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd, third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper, fourth-round pick Evan Williams, fifth-round pick Jacob Monk, fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo and sixth-round pick Travis Glover all signed their four-year rookie contracts.
The Packers previously signed seventh-round picks Michael Pratt and Kalen King.
Eight of the team’s 11 draft picks are signed. The only unsigned players from the draft class are first-round pick Jordan Morgan, second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper and second-round pick Javon Bullard.
Rookie contracts are, for the most part, determined through the CBA’s wage scale, leaving little room for negotiation and typically leading to quick signings.
