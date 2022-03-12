Aaron Rodgers is returning to Green Bay in 2022, and it will cost more to see him.

The Packers announced a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2022 season. Regular-season tickets are increasing between $4 and $7 per game, depending on location, according to a press release.

Preseason ticket prices, which are roughly half of regular-season prices, will increase between $2 and $4 per game.

The Packers will play one preseason game and eight home games with a ninth regular-season “home” game to be played at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead.

“This increase keeps our ticket prices just below the average ticket price in the NFL, the benchmark we use annually to help us determine pricing,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter sent to season ticket holders. “We feel this reflects an excellent value for the Lambeau Field gameday experience, while also allowing us to maintain a fair visiting team share for our partner NFL teams.”

Variable pricing again will be used for preseason and regular-season games. With the increases, tickets in respective areas in 2022 will cost:

End zone seats – $62 for preseason, $123 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $58 and $118, respectively).

South end zone, 700 Level – $63 for preseason, $125 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $61 and $121, respectively).

South end zone, 600 Level – $67 for preseason, $134 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $64 and $129, respectively).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $71 for preseason, $141 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $69 and $134, respectively).

Between the 20-yard lines – $78 for preseason, $156 for regular season (in 2021, prices were $74 and $149, respectively).

Packers announce price increase on stadium bowl tickets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk