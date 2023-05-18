Packers announce their preseason schedule, end with home games against Patriots, Seahawks

GREEN BAY ‒ The Green Bay Packers will end their preseason with two home games at Lambeau Field. Their opponents include two playoff teams from last season.

The Packers will play the Cincinnati Bengals at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 in Cincinnati, the New England Patriots at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Lambeau Field, and the Seattle Seahawks at noon Saturday, Aug. 26 at Lambeau Field. All games will be broadcast on the Packers TV Network.

The Packers have not played those opponents in preseason for a number of years: the Bengals in 2012, the Seahawks in 2013 and the Patriots in 2015.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) warms up before playing against the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

With the preseason games set, the Packers can now schedule the start of training camp, which then allows them to set the date for the annual shareholders meeting and the Family Night practice, both at Lambeau Field. The shareholders meeting and start of training camp normally are the last week in July, with Family Night the following week.

Also, the Packers have not yet announced the public practice schedule for training camp. The team held 12 open practices in 2022, including Family Night. Packers training camp, which is held on the Packers campus in Green Bay, draws 90,000 visitors from across the nation and 20 countries, and has an estimated economic impact of more than $9 million, according to tourism bureau Discover Green Bay.

More: Green Bay Packers get a fortuitous bye week separating trips to Las Vegas, Denver on the 2023 NFL schedule

More: Most expensive Green Bay Packers tickets in Las Vegas and Chicago, of course

Under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers have held joint practices with preseason opponents, including the Houston Texans in 2019, the New York Jets in 2021 and the New Orleans Saints in 2022. A joint practice was scheduled with the Cleveland Browns in 2020, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Packers have not announced a joint practice opponent this year, but early reports said they would do so with the Patriots.

Full schedule

PRESEASON

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 11, 6 p.m. Packers TV Network

Week 2: vs. New England Patriots, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Packers TV Network

Week 3: vs. Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 26, noon Packers TV Network

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: at Chicago Bears, Sept. 10, 3:25 p.m. FOX

Week 2: at Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 17, noon, FOX

Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sept. 24, noon, FOX

Week 4: vs. Detroit Lions (TNF), Sept. 28, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

Week 5: at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF), Oct. 9, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: at Denver Broncos, Oct. 22, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 8: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 29, noon, FOX

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 5, noon, FOX

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 12, noon, CBS

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 19, noon, FOX

Week 12: at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), Nov. 23, 11:30 a.m., FOX

Week 13: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (SNF), Dec. 3, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 14: at New York Giants (MNF), Dec. 11, 7:15 p.m., ABC

Week 15: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dec. 17, noon, FOX

Week 16: at Carolina Panthers, Dec. 24, noon, FOX

Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings (SNF), Dec. 31, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 18: vs. Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG/.

Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to subscribe to Packers News at packersnews.com/subscribe. Or click to subscribe to one of our local Wisconsin news sites, which includes PackersNews coverage. Be sure to download our app on iTunes or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Packers set preseason, end with home games against Patriots, Seahawks