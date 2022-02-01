Packers announce offensive coaching staff promotions

With former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy departing the organization, the Packers have made some promotions among their offensive staff.

Green Bay has promoted Jason Vrable to wide receivers/passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus to offensive line coach, Connor Lewis to assistant quarterbacks coach, and Ryan Mahaffey to assistant offensive line coach

The club previously announced Adam Stenavich’s promotion from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator.

Vrable has been Green Bay’s receivers coach for the past two years. He began his time with the organization in 2019 as an offensive assistant.

Butkus was the club’s assistant offensive line coach for the last three seasons. Lewis was a social teams assistant/game management specialist in 2021, previously serving as an offensive quality control coach for the club. And Mahaffey was an offensive quality control coach last season, his first with the Packers.

Reports have indicated that special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will not return as special teams coordinator, but the Packers have not yet announced that move.

